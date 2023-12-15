Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in PKL Season 6?

The Pro Kabaddi Season 6 saw 12 teams competing across two groups of six teams each. The top three teams from each group qualified for the playoffs. Gujarat Giants, U Mumba, Dabang Delhi KC, Puneri Platan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, and Haryana Steelers were the six teams competing in Group A.

The Giants finished atop the Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Group A Points Table with 93 points and a score difference of 117. They won 17 matches, lost three, and tied a couple of games.

Meanwhile, U Mumba were second in the standings with 86 points and a massive score difference of 189. The Mumbai-based franchise won 15 matches, lost five, and tied a couple.

Dabang Delhi K.C. was the third team to qualify from Group A. They finished the league stage with 68 points and a score difference of -1. The Delhi-based club won 11 games, losing nine and tying two.

Puneri Paltan (52 points), Jaipur Pink Panthers (43 points), and Haryana Steelers (42 points) were the three teams from Group A who failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Points Table: Group B Standings

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Points Table - Group B (Image via PKL)

Group B of the PKL Season 6 consisted of the Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, and Tamil Thalaivas.

The Bulls finished on top with 13 wins and seven losses while their remaining two games ended in a tie. They finished their campaign with 78 points and a score difference of 104.

Bengal Warriors (12 wins, eight losses, and two ties) finished second with 69 points, while U.P. Yoddhas (eight wins, 10 losses, and four ties) finished third in Group B standings of the Pro Kabaddi Season 6.

Patna Pirates (55 points), Telugu Titans (51 points) and Tamil Thalaivas (42 points) were placed between fourth and sixth in Group B of the PKL Season 6 standings, respectively.