Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BLR vs JAI

The Pro Kabaddi League's eighth edition continued with yet another double-header at the Grand Sheraton in Bengaluru on Thursday night. In the first match of the night, three-time champions Patna Pirates played out a thrilling 30-30 draw with Surjeet Singh-led Tamil Thalaivas.

The second match saw inaugural PKL winners Jaipur Pink Panthers lock horns with sixth edition's champions Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls emerged victorious in the contest with a scoreline of 38-31.

In this article, we will look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards after the Bengaluru Bulls vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar is at the top of the raiders' leaderboard with 106 raid points to his name from seven matches. Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat inched closer to him by scoring 17 raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers last night.

Jaipur youngster Arjun Deshwal overtook Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh on the leaderboard with a Super 10 against the Bulls last night. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas' star Manjeet remained sixth after staying on the bench for the entirety of the Patna Pirates game.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

PO Surjeet Singh is the new number one defender in Pro Kabaddi 2021 (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh has reached the top of the most tackle points list with 22 points to his name. Singh led his team from the front against the Patna Pirates, scoring four points in the defense.

Surjeet Singh's teammate Sagar has climbed to the second position, and has just one fewer point than the Thalaivas skipper. Iran star Mohammadreza Chiyaneh climbed up to the third position after last night's matches, courtesy of his three tackle points against Tamil Thalaivas.

