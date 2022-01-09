Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs PAT

Pro Kabaddi 2021 action continued last night at the Grand Sheraton in Bengaluru with a Triple Panga. Last season's runners-up Dabang Delhi KC maintained their unbeaten record in PKL 8 with a victory over the Nitesh Kumar-led UP Yoddha team.

In the second match of the night, season two champions U Mumba blew away the Telugu Titans in a lopsided encounter. The Triple Panga culminated with a clash between three-time PKL winners Patna Pirates and two-time finalists Gujarat Giants. The Pirates beat the Giants by one point in a closely-contested match.

In this article today, we will look at the updated list for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after the Triple Panga that happened last night.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar continues to be the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi 2021 with 123 raid points to his name from just seven matches. The Dabang Delhi KC star notched up his seventh consecutive Super 10 of the tournament against UP Yoddha last night.

There were no changes in the Top 4 as Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh retained their spots. V. Ajith Kumar is back in the Top 5 after scoring eight raid points against Telugu Titans.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Rinku is in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard now (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

The only change in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard was the rise of Rinku. The U Mumba defender is currently in the fourth position now with 21 tackle points from seven matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rinku recorded a High 5 against the Telugu Titans last night. Surender Nada, Surjeet Singh and Jaideep continue to be the Top 3 defenders.

Edited by Diptanil Roy