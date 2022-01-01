Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs BEN

A double-header of Pro Kabaddi League season eight ended 2021 in style for the kabaddi universe. Tamil Thalaivas ended their winless streak by defeating Puneri Paltan in the first match of the night.

The night ended with a clash between defending champions Bengal Warriors and three-time champions Patna Pirates. Bengal's losing streak continued in Pro Kabaddi 2021 as they suffered their third consecutive loss. Patna Pirates handed them a 44-30 defeat.

Patna Pirates rose to the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table after the win against Bengal Warriors. Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas have entered the Top 6 by defeating Puneri Paltan 36-26.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar is the number one raider in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after 24 matches. He has 66 raid points to his name. Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh touched the 60-raid point mark with a Super 10 against the Patna Pirates.

There were no changes in the Top 7 of the raiders' leaderboard after the two matches that happened on December 31.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored two tackle points against Bengal Warriors and tightened his grip over the third place on the most tackle points list (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Patna Pirates left corner Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored two tackle points against Bengal Warriors and took his overal tally to 14. He is third on the defenders' leaderboard behind Haryana Steelers' Jaideep and Surender Nada.

Also Read Article Continues below

Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh is fourth with 13 tackle points. He amassed three tackle points against Puneri Paltan. Girish Maruti Ernak and Sumit continue to be in the Top 7, whereas Sajin C attained the seventh place after scoring two tackle points against Bengal Warriors.

Edited by Parimal