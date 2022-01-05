×
Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs TAM

There weren&#039;t any major changes on the Pro Kabaddi 2021 raider leaderboard after the UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas match (Image: Pro Kabaddi)
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified Jan 05, 2022 02:32 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi season eight entertained the fans with a thrilling double-header last night in Bengaluru. Haryana Steelers played out a thrilling draw against season two champions U Mumba in the first match, while the night ended with the Tamil Thalaivas registering a victory against UP Yoddha.

Pardeep Narwal became the first raider in Pro Kabaddi League history to score 1,200 raid points during the contest between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas last night. However, he was unable to guide his team to victory.

Now that yesterday's encounters are in the history books, here's a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards of PKL 8.

Naveen Kumar remains the top raider in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal, and V. Ajith Kumar continue to be the Top 5 raiders in Pro Kabaddi 2021 after last night's double-header. Ajith had an opportunity to improve his position, but he scored only three raid points against the Haryana Steelers.

Ajith's U Mumba teammate Abhishek Singh has returned to the Top 7 by scoring four touch points against Haryana. Meanwhile, Haryana skipper Vikas Kandola climbed to seventh spot after scoring five points last night.

Surender Nada leapfrogs Sumit in list of most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Surender Nada has overtaken Sumit to become the new number 1 defender in PKL 2021 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)
Haryana Steelers' veteran defender Surender Nada is the new number one defender of Pro Kabaddi season eight. He overtook UP Yoddha's Sumit last night courtesy of his three tackle points against U Mumba. His teammate Jaideep has also overtaken Sumit by scoring one tackle point.

Sumit failed to open his account against Tamil Thalaivas and remained on 17 tackle points. Thalaivas' Surjeet Singh and Sagar inched closer to him by scoring three and five tackle points respectively last night.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
