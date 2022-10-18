Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs HAR

Dabang Delhi KC defeated the Haryana Steelers 38-36 in the Pro Kabaddi League on Monday night at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. The Delhi-based franchise rode on a Super 10 from captain Naveen Kumar to edge the Steelers.

Before the clash between Delhi and Haryana, fans witnessed a close encounter between the Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates last night, where the Thalaivas won by one point. Substitute raider Himanshu Singh scored 11 points to help the Chennai-based franchise win their first match of the season.

There were a few changes in the leaderboards for raiders and defenders after yesterday's kabaddi matches. Here's a look at the updated lists.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

After scoring 15 raid points against the Haryana Steelers, Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar has tightened his grip over the top spot in the Most Raid Points list. Naveen has earned a total of 68 raid points in five matches thus far.

Surender Gill, Arjun Deshwal, Rakesh HS, Aslam Inamdar, and Maninder Singh have retained their positions in the top six of the leaderboard.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Krishan Dhull is the new number one defender of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 (Image: PKL)

Dabang Delhi KC's right corner defender Krishan Dhull has bagged the top spot in the Most Tackle Points list after scoring two tackle points against the Haryana Steelers last night. He has overtaken Bengal Warriors' Girish Maruti Ernak.

Patna Pirates' right corner defender Sunil has entered the top three. His four tackle points against the Tamil Thalaivas have taken him to third position. Sunil has 16 tackle points to his name after five matches.

Jaipur Pink Panthers captain Sunil Kumar has slipped from third to fifth position, but he will have an opportunity to return to the top three tonight when he takes the mat against the Bengal Warriors.

