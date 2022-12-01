Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs TAM

Two big matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday night at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. In the first game, Jaipur Pink Panthers bulldozed Bengaluru Bulls 45-25. Later in the evening, the Tamil Thalaivas settled for a 37-37 draw against Dabang Delhi KC.

Star players like Arjun Deshwal, Bharat Hooda, Narender Hoshiyar, Rahul Chaudhari, and Naveen Kumar Goyat were in action yesterday evening. On that note, here's a look at the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after yesterday's double-header.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Narender's stock keeps rising with the Thalaivas. He completes 200 raid points in #vivoProKabaddi

Arjun Deshwal continues to be at the top of the Most Raid Points list. He registered another Super 10 last night, scoring 13 raid points against the Bengaluru Bulls. His stupendous performance against the Bulls has boosted his tally to 242 raid points in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Bharat Hooda scored a Super 10 as well, but he could not overtake Arjun Deshwal. The Bengaluru Bulls raider earned 10 raid points, taking his total to 229 raid points in 19 games.

Narender continues to shine for the Thalaivas with a Super 10

Naveen Kumar Goyat has jumped to the third position in the leaderboard after recording a Super 10 against the Tamil Thalaivas. The Dabang Delhi KC star has 209 raid points, one more than the fourth-placed Maninder Singh.

Narender Hoshiyar is fifth with 200 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush Rathee has crossed the 70 tackle-point mark (Image: PKL)

Ankush Rathee became the first defender to score 70 tackle points this season. The Jaipur Pink Panthers youngster earned four tackle points against the Bengaluru Bulls. He now has 71 tackle points in his account.

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh holds the second position with 65 points. Saurabh Nandal has moved up to the third position by scoring one tackle point last night. The Bengaluru Bulls defender now has 55 tackle points in 19 matches.

Rinku HC, Sagar Rathee and Sunil Kumar round off the top six.

