Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Eliminator 2

The two Eliminator matches of Pro Kabaddi 2022 took place on Tuesday, December 13, in Mumbai. Bengaluru Bulls squashed Dabang Delhi KC in Eliminator 1, while Tamil Thalaivas edged UP Yoddhas via a tiebreaker in Eliminator 2.

Both matches entertained the fans a lot as the playoffs round kicked off in exciting fashion. Several top names from the raiders and defenders' leaderboards were in action last night during the Eliminator matches.

In this article, we will take a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the UP Yoddhas vs. Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2 match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

ProKabaddi



Here are some of the top pictures from tonight's Eliminators 📸



Two magnificent encounters with a rollercoaster of emotions. Here are some of the top pictures from tonight's Eliminators.

Arjun Deshwal continues to be at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Most Raid Points list with 286 raid points in his account. Second-placed Bharat Hooda inched closer to Deshwal by registering a Super 10 against Dabang Delhi KC on Tuesday night. Hooda now has 272 raid points to his name.

Naveen Kumar scored eight raid points in a losing cause for Delhi. He ended his PKL 2022 campaign with 254 raid points. Maninder Singh retained the fourth position despite not being a part of the playoffs.

ProKabaddi



After being tied at 36-36, the Thalaivas took the game away 4-6 in the tie-breaker



The Thalaivas' dream of lifting the Pro Kabaddi trophy continues. After being tied at 36-36, the Thalaivas took the game away 4-6 in the tie-breaker.

Narender Hoshiyar earned 12 raid points against UP Yoddhas on Tuesday night. His tally stands at 232 raid points from 22 matches and he is only six raid points behind fourth-placed Maninder Singh.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were no changes in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard as well (Image: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Ankush Rathee, Saurabh Nandal, Rinku Sharma and Vishal Lather retained the top five spots on the Most Tackle Points leaderboard.

Nandal and Lather were in action last night during the Eliminator 1 match. The former scored a High 5, taking his tally to 68 tackle points. He is still 16 points behind top-placed Chiyaneh.

Meanwhile, Lather earned zero tackle points on Tuesday night. He ended his campaign with 58 tackle points in 22 matches.

