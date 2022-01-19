Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs MUM

Dabang Delhi KC, Patna Pirates, Gujarat Giants and U Mumba were in action in Pro Kabaddi 2022 last night. The Delhi-based franchise locked horns with three-time winners Patna in the first match. While fans expected Patna to bulldoze Delhi in Naveen Kumar's absence, the Pirates lost the game by three points.

Later in the night, two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants battled the Fazel Atrachali-led U Mumba outfit. The match went down to the wire, with the two franchises ultimately settling for a 24-24 draw.

On that note, we will take a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the two matches that took place on January 18, 2022.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was not a single change in the raiders' leaderboard of PKL 8. U Mumba's vice-captain Abhishek Singh had an opportunity to improve his position. However, he managed only four raid points against Gujarat Giants and remained in the sixth position.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat is the number one raider with 151 raid points from 11 matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has climbed to the third position in he Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh scored three tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC to enter the top 3 of the defenders' leaderboard by overtaking Saurabh Nandal and Jaideep.

U Mumba's right corner defender Rinku HC has attained the sixth position on the latest standings thanks to his four tackle points against Gujarat Giants. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates' vice-captain Neeraj Kumar also scored four tackle points last night and took his overall tally to 30 points.

It will be interesting to see if any of the defenders from other teams can better the tally of Tamil Thalaivas' Surjeet Singh, who continues to lead the table.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee