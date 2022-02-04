Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs PAT

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Rivalry Week progressed with a Triple Panga on February 4, 2022. Six teams were in action as fans witnessed some top-quality kabaddi. The action began with an encounter between season seven winners Bengal Warriors and Rakesh Kumar's Haryana Steelers, which Haryana won 46-29.

Later in the night, the Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC played out a 36-36 draw. The Gujarat Giants suffered a 23-43 defeat against Patna Pirates in the last match.

Plenty of points were scored by the raiders and defenders in the three matches. Here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the Gujarat Giants vs. Patna Pirates match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There is one change in the Top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard. Vikash Khandola is back in the fifth position after a Super 10 against the Bengal Warriors. His match-winning Super 10 has helped him climb from the seventh to the fifth position. He now has 133 raid points from 16 matches.

Maninder Singh scored a Super 10 as well. He has racked up 200 raid points and retained the second spot. Pawan Sehrawat continues to be number one after scoring 17 points against Dabang Delhi KC.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Patna Pirates defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has climbed to the second position on the defenders' leaderboard.

After scoring eight tackle points against Gujarat Giants, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has attained the second position in the Most Tackle Points list. He now has 57 tackle points from 15 matches.

Jaideep Dahiya and Saurabh Nandal have dropped by one spot each. Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar is back in the Top 7 after scoring two tackle points against the Giants. Sagar Rathee continues to head the table with 63 tackle points.

