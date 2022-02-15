Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs PUN

the Pro Kabaddi League had a Triple Panga in store for fans on February 14. The night opened with a battle between tabletoppers Patna Pirates and the inconsistent Telugu Titans. As expected, the Pirates came away with a win.

Later in the night, Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha crossed swords with Naveen Kumar's Dabang Delhi KC, where the Delhi-based franchise suffered a 28-44 defeat.

The action ended with a match between two-time runners-up Gujarat Giants and Anup Kumar's Puneri Paltan. The two teams scored 31 points each and settled for a draw.

On that note, here's a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards after yesterday's Triple Panga.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Surender Gill has reduced the gap between himself and the fourth-placed Naveen Kumar. Gill scored five raid points against Dabang Delhi KC last night, taking his overall tally to 175. Meanwhile, Kumar managed only a solitary point and currently has 178 raid points to his name.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Maninder Singh and Arjun Deshwal held on to their top three spots. Vikash Khandola and Abhishek Singh are placed sixth and seventh respectively on the Most Raid Points list.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sumit has climbed to fifth position on the defenders' leaderboard (Image Courtesy: PKL)

UP Yoddha defender Sumit has risen to fifth position after scoring two tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC. The UP Yoddha star now has the same number of tackle points (53) as sixth-placed Rinku.

Sagar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Jaideep firmly hold the top three positions. The gap between Chiyaneh and Sagar has now come down to just nine tackle points after the Patna Pirates star scored a High 5 against the Telugu Titans.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee