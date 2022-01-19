Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs TEL

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered a couple of memorable encounters to the fans on January 19. The Haryana Steelers battled Puneri Paltan in the first match, where the Steelers emerged victorious by 37-30.

The second match featured inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and the winless Telugu Titans. The Titans finally snapped their 10-match winless streak in the PKL 8 with a 35-34 win over the Pink Panthers.

Now that the matches scheduled to happen tonight are done and dusted, let's have a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was just a solitary change in the Top 7 of the PKL 8 Most Raid Points list. Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Naveen Kumar, Arjun Deshwal and Surender Gill retained their top 5 positions while Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola has grabbed the sixth position.

Kandola's eight raid points against Puneri Paltan have taken him above U Mumba's Abhishek Singh on the leaderboard. The Haryana Steelers skipper now has 88 raid points from 11 matches - two more than Singh.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Jaideep has overtaken Sagar in the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Surjeet Singh retained the top position but Haryana Steelers defender Jaideep has inched closer to him. Jaideep's seven tackle points against Puneri Paltan have taken him to the second position. The cover defender now has 38 tackle points to his name.

Jaipur Pink Panthers defender Sahul Kumar crossed the 30 tackle points in PKL 8 earlier today. His two tackle points against the Telugu Titans took him to the sixth position in the leaderboard. Sahul KUmar now has 31 tackle points to his name. Rinku is behind him with 30 tackle points.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar