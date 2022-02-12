Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs UP

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 delivered two entertaining matches to the league's fans last night. The 108th match of the competition saw Anup Kumar and Rakesh Kumar's teams go head-to-head as the Haryana Steelers locked horns with Puneri Paltan.

While the Haryana Steelers have previously dominated their rivalry against Puneri Paltan, the Pune-based franchise turned the tables and registered a big win last night. Mohit Goyat's Super 10 helped Puneri Paltan win by 18 points.

Later in the evening, Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddha battled the inaugural champion Jaipur Pink Panthers. Pardeep returned to form and scored 14 points in the match. His Super 10 ensured that UP Yoddha won the match by seven points.

Now that Match 108 and 109 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 are in the history books, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh firmly hold the top two positions. Arjun Deshwal became the third raider to complete 200 raid points in PKL 8 yesterday. He scored 14 raid points against UP Yoddha, taking his overall tally to 202 raid points.

UP Yoddha raider Surender Gill has overtaken Naveen Kumar. Surender scored nine raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers and has a slender one-point lead over Naveen. Vikash Khandola remained sixth with 156 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sumit is back in the Top 7 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image Courtesy: PKL)

UP Yoddha defender Sumit has replaced U Mumba's Rinku HC in the Top 7 of the Most Tackle Points list. Sumit managed only one tackle point against the Jaipur Pink Panthers but that was enough to take him to seventh position. His overall tally is 47 tackle points, the same as sixth-placed Neeraj Kumar.

Sagar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Jaideep are the Top 3 defenders after 109 matches in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

