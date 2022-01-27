Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs BLR

The 78th game of Pro Kabaddi 2022 took place last night in Bengaluru between home side Bengaluru Bulls and Season 2 champions U Mumba. Like the first match of the season, U Mumba recorded a big win over the Bengaluru Bulls.

A fantastic performance from Abhishek Singh helped U Mumba beat the Bengaluru Bulls 45-34. Singh starred in his team's win with 11 raid points. Rahul Sethpal supported him with eight points, including a High 5 in the defense.

Pawan Sehrawat scored a Super 10 for the Bengaluru Bulls, but he failed against U Mumba's defense seven times, which ultimately proved to be a decisive factor in the match.

Now that the U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match is done and dusted, let's take a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Sehrawat has cemented the number one position in the raiders' list by touching the 200 raid-point mark last night. Although Sehrawat's team lost the match, his Super 10 helped him achieve the milestone.

Abhishek Singh inched closer to the top 5 with 11 raid points last night. Singh now has 112 raid points from 13 matches and is only four points behind the fifth-placed Vikash Khandola.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Saurabh Nandal has cemented his place in the top 2 of the defenders' leaderboard (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Jaideep continues to be No. 1 on the Most Tackle Points list, but Saurabh Nandal is very close to him now. Nandal earned four tackle points against U Mumba last night, taking his overall tally to 47 tackle points from 15 matches.

Also Read Article Continues below

U Mumba's right corner defender Rinku is back in the top 7. His four tackle points against Bengaluru Bulls have taken him to sixth position with 34 tackle points to his name.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee