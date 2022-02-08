Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs PAT

Pro Kabaddi 2022 delivered two entertaining games on February 8. In the first match of the night, the Haryana Steelers recorded a convincing 37-29 win over the Tamil Thalaivas.

Later in the night, the Patna Pirates crushed U Mumba 47-36. Sachin Tanwar was the hero for the Pirates as he scored 16 points for the team. His top performance ensured U Mumba lost the game despite Abhishek Singh's Super 10.

Now that tonight's two matches are over, here's a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards of PKL 8.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Abhishek Singh and Vikash Khandola overtook Naveen Kumar on the Most Raid Points list of PKL 8. Khandola scored eight touch points against the Tamil Thalaivas and took his overall tally to 151 raid points this season.

Singh touched the 150 raid-point mark as well. The U Mumba raider amassed 13 points against the Patna Pirates to attain fifth position in the table. Naveen Kumar has been pushed down to the No. 6 spot.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has climbed to second position on the Most Tackle Points list. (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Sagar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Jaideep were in action earlier tonight. Sagar retained the top spot despite a disappointing showing against the Haryana Steelers. The Tamil Thalaivas defender scored only three tackle points and got out four times against the Steelers.

Jaideep briefly overtook Mohammadreza Chiyaneh after scoring two tackle points against the Thalaivas. However, Chiyaneh regained his second spot by pulling off a couple of successful tackles against U Mumba.

Neeraj Kumar and Rinku are back in the top seven. Rinku's tally stands at 46 tackle points after his four-point haul against the Pirates, while Neeraj is seventh with 45 tackle points. Three of them came against U Mumba tonight.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee