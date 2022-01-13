Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs PUN

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 action continued at the Grand Sheraton Hotel in Bengaluru with a couple of lopsided matches taking place on January 13.

The first match of the night featured defending champions Bengal Warriors and the in-form Tamil Thalaivas. Bengal emerged victorious by 37-28 in that contest.

The night ended with the first Maha-derby of the season between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan. The Mumbai-based franchise suffered a big defeat by 19 points against the Nitin Tomar-led outfit as they went down 23-42.

Plenty of points were scored earlier tonight and here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list of PKL 2022 after the U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were no changes in the top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard. Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Vikash Kandola retained their spots. Maninder became the third raider to breach the 100 raid points mark this season earlier tonight against the Tamil Thalaivas.

U Mumba vice-captain Abhishek Singh swapped positions with UP Yoddha's Surender Gill. Abhishek scored four raid points against Puneri Paltan and overtook Gill on the leaderboard to attain sixth spot.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Surjeet Singh tightened his grip over the top spot on the defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas captain PO Surjeet Singh cemented the top spot on the Most Tackle Points list with a High 5 against the Bengal Warriors. Despite Surjeet's High 5, his team lost to the Warriors.

Surjeet's teammate Sagar climbed to second position by adding three tackle points to his tally. There was no other change in the top 7 of the defenders' leaderboard.

