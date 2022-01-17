Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs BLR

Pro Kabaddi 2022 continued on January 16 with two big matches taking place in Bengaluru. In the first match of the night, Season 1 champions Jaipur Pink Panthers held the in-form Tamil Thalaivas to a 31-31 draw.

The second match of the night saw three-time winners Patna Pirates locking horns with tabletoppers Bengaluru Bulls. Despite Pawan Kumar Sehrawat's Super 10, the Bulls lost to the Pirates by 31-38.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 Pro Kabaddi League



#PKL2021 #ProKabaddiLeague #CHEvJPP A thrilling match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers ends in a tie 🤯📸 Pro Kabaddi League A thrilling match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers ends in a tie 🤯📸 Pro Kabaddi League#PKL2021 #ProKabaddiLeague #CHEvJPP https://t.co/C7wKKRqU4H

Now that the two matches are done and dusted, let's have a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards of PKL 8.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸 Pro Kabaddi League



#PKL2021 #ProKabaddiLeague #PATvBLR In a close contest tonight, Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls by 7 points📸 Pro Kabaddi League In a close contest tonight, Patna Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls by 7 points 💥📸 Pro Kabaddi League#PKL2021 #ProKabaddiLeague #PATvBLR https://t.co/q4sClLOynD

Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat retained the green arm band with a Super 10 against the Patna Pirates. While his team lost the match, Pawan became the first raider to breach the 150 raid-point mark in Season 8.

Jaipur Pink Panthers raider Arjun Deshwal inched closer to the top 3 by scoring six raid points against Tamil Thalaivas. He now has 114 raid points to his name after 10 matches. There has been no change in the top 7 of the standings.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Surjeet Singh has tightened his grip over the top spot in the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas defenders Surjeet Singh and Sagar retained the top 2 spots in the Most Tackle Points list. Surjeet scored three tackle points last night, whereas Sagar fell one short of his High 5.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bengaluru Bulls defender Saurabh Nandal has climbed to the No. 3 position with 32 tackle points from 11 matches. He was the best defender for the Bulls last night with four tackle points to his name. Nandal's Patna Pirates rival Mohammreza Chiyaneh touched the 30 tackle-point mark by scoring three points in defense.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will Pawan Sehrawat win the Best Raider award in PKL 8? Yes No 7 votes so far