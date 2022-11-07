Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs HAR

Pro Kabaddi League fans witnessed a couple of high-scoring matches in the tournament on Monday night at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Jaipur Pink Panthers edged U Mumba by three points in the first match after which the Patna Pirates recorded a nine-point win over the Haryana Steelers.

Heaps of raid points and tackle points were scored by the four teams in action. On that note, here's a look at the updated lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal has bagged the third position on the raiders' leaderboard after scoring 15 raid points against U Mumba. Playing against his former franchise, the Jaipur Pink Panthers star aggregated 10 touch points and five bonus points, taking his tally to 122 raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Deshwal is only behind Naveen Kumar Goyat (138 raid points) and Bharat Hooda (125 raid points) on the leaderboard. The Jaipur Pink Panthers raider has pushed Narender Hoshiyar (115 raid points) and Rakesh Sangroya (113 raid points) down to fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Surender Gill holds the sixth spot with 107 raid points, while Sachin Tanwar is seventh with 104 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Debutant Ankush Rathee is the new number one defender in PKL 2022 (Image: PKL)

Left corner defender Ankush Rathee continued his top form in PKL 2022 and notched up a High 5 against U Mumba earlier tonight. Rathee now owns the top spot in the Most Tackle Points list with 38 tackle points from 11 matches.

Rathee has overtaken Saurabh Nandal (36 tackle points) to bag the number one position. His captain Sunil Kumar (35 tackle points) also had a chance to jump ahead of Nandal, but the Jaipur skipper managed only one point against U Mumba.

Poll : 0 votes