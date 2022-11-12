Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs JAI

The Pro Kabaddi League resumed after a day's break with a Triple Panga at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. Six teams, namely U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan, UP Yoddhas, Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers were in action on Friday (November 11) evening.

All three matches of the Triple Panga went down to the wire. UP Yoddhas beat the Haryana Steelers by 40-33, U Mumba edged the Puneri Paltan 34-33, and the Jaipur Pink Panthers lost against the Patna Pirates by 30-37.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after Friday's matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar Goyat (146 raid points) holds the top spot in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Most Raid Points list. Arjun Deshwal replaced Bharat Hooda in the second position after Friday's matches. Deshwal scored 13 raid points for the Pink Panthers against the Patna Pirates, taking his overall tally to 135 raid points in 12 matches.

Courtesy of Deshwal's rise, Bharat Hooda (129 raid points) and Narender Hoshiyar (125 raid points) have slipped to third and fourth positions, respectively. Maninder Singh (121 raid points) has retained the fifth position.

UP Yoddhas' Surender Gill made his return from injury on Friday against the Haryana Steelers. He scored a Super 10 straightaway and climbed to sixth position, taking his total to 118 raid points in 11 matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush Rathee is back at the helm of the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Ankush Rathee scored six tackle points against the Patna Pirates on Friday and became the first defender to score 40 tackle points in PKL 2022. He now holds the first position on the leaderboard with 44 tackle points from 12 matches.

Saurabh Nandal (39 tackle points) has slipped to the second spot after Rathee's performance. Jaideep Dahiya scored six tackle points against UP Yoddhas on Friday and climbed to third position, with his total at 38 tackle points.

