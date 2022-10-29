Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PAT vs UP

Three matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday, October 28. It was the opening day of the tournament's Pune leg. Home team Puneri Paltan played out a 27-27 draw against the Haryana Steelers.

Before the game between Pune and Haryana, the Tamil Thalaivas defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers by 38-27. In the main event, the Patna Pirates registered a 34-29 win over the UP Yoddhas.

There were some top-quality performances from players of all six teams in PKL 2022 last night. Here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Arjun Deshwal is back in the Top 3 of the raiders' leaderboard. He started as a substitute for Jaipur Pink Panthers against the Tamil Thalaivas last night but ended up scoring nine raid points.

Deshwal is third in the leaderboard right now with 81 raid points. Naveen Kumar and Rakesh hold the top two spots with 91 and 90 raid points, respectively. Bharat has slipped to the fourth position.

Fifth-placed Aslam Inamdar and sixth-placed Surender Gill were in action last night. Both players retained their respective positions as Aslam scored three raid points against Haryana Steelers, while Gill managed four raid points against Patna Pirates.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush has jumped to 2nd position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 defenders' leaderboard (Image: PKL)

With four tackle points against Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers' left-corner defender Ankush has climbed to second position in the defenders' leaderboard. He has overtaken his captain Sunil Kumar.

Ankush has 27 tackle points to his name after eight games. He is one point behind the number one defender Girish Ernak and one point ahead of his team's skipper Kumar. Krishan retained his fourth position, but Jaideep Dahiya replaced Saurabh Nandal in the Top 5.

Dahiya scored one tackle point against Puneri Paltan and pushed Nandal down to sixth place.

