Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PKL Final

Pro Kabaddi 2022 is now done and dusted. Dabang Delhi KC won their first PKL championship by defeating three-time winners Patna Pirates 37-36 in the summit clash in Bengaluru earlier tonight.

The eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was equally dominated by raiders and defenders. Only one raider managed to cross the 300 raid-point mark, while none of the defenders could complete a century of tackle points this season.

Now that the season has come to an end, let's take a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards after the final match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengaluru Bulls captain Pawan Sehrawat won the Best Raider of the Tournament award for his rich haul of 304 raid points in Season 8. Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh finished second and third with 267 and 262 raid points, respectively.

Naveen Kumar became the fourth player to complete 200 raid points this season earlier tonight. He scored a Super 10 against the Patna Pirates to end his campaign with a total of 207 raid points. Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal and Abhishek Singh complete the top seven in the Most Raid Points list.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh won the Best Defender Award in his first PKL season (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh won the Best Defender of the Tournament award for scoring 89 tackle points in the season. Tamil Thalaivas' Sagar finished second with 82 tackle points, while Bengaluru Bulls' defender Saurabh Nandal attained the third position with 69 tackle points.

Jaideep was once the top defender of the tournament, but he finished fourth in the eventual standings. Sumit, Rinku and Sombir took the fifth, sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

