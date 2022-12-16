Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Semifinal 2

The two semifinal matches of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 took place last night in Mumbai. Tabletoppers Jaipur Pink Panthers squared off against the third-placed Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal. The second semifinal featured Fazel Atrachali's Puneri Paltan and the resurgent Tamil Thalaivas.

The first semifinal was a one-sided game, where the Pink Panthers emerged victorious by a colossal margin of 20 points. Defender Sahul Kumar was the star performer for Jaipur as he earned 10 tackle points. Later in the evening, Pankaj Mohite's 16 points helped Puneri Paltan beat Tamil Thalaivas 39-37.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the semifinal matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There was one change in the top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard. Tamil Thalaivas' youngster Narender Hoshiyar has moved up to fourth position from fifth after scoring a Super 10 against Puneri Paltan in the second semifinal match. Narender ended PKL 2022 with 243 raid points, five more than fifth-placed Maninder Singh.

Arjun Deshwal could not score a Super 10 yesterday, but his four raid points helped him retain the top spot. He will take home the Best Raider award as none of the other names from the top 10 will be in action in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 final.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ankush Rathee has regained the top spot (Image: PKL)

Ankush Rathee will bag the Best Defender award. The Jaipur Pink Panthers youngster overtook Patna Pirates' Mohammadreza Chiyaneh by recording a High 5 against the Bengaluru Bulls in the first semifinal match.

After 23 matches, Ankush has 86 tackle points in his account. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls defender Aman entered the top 4 yesterday by scoring four tackle points, but his team failed to qualify for the final.

