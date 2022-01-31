Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs BLR

Pro Kabaddi 2022 dished out a double-header contest for fans on Sunday night. The Patna Pirates kicked off Rivalry Week with a clash against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Fans expected Patna to win the match, but they suffered a 51-30 defeat.

Later in the night, season six champions Bengaluru Bulls took on Tamil Thalaivas in the southern derby. The Thalaivas brought their A-game to the table and recorded a 42-24 win.

Now that yesterday's matches are in the history books, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points list.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pawan Sehrawat was unable to register a Super 10 last night, but he continues to be the number one raider with 207 raid points. Sehrawat scored seven raid points against the Thalaivas, but he failed in six raids, which led to his team's big defeat.

Arjun Deshwal's 17 raid points against Patna Pirates have taken his overall tally to 169 raid points. The Jaipur Pink Panthers star scored 14 touch points and three bonus points last night.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sagar crossed the 50 tackle points mark last night in Pro Kabaddi 2022 (Image Courtesy: PKL)

Sagar became the first defender to score 50 tackle points in PKL 8 last night. His high-5 against the Bulls has taken his overall tackle point tally to 54. Saurabh Nandal remains at number three after failing to open his account against the Thalaivas.

Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh inched closer to Nandal by scoring one tackle point. Patna Pirates' Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Neeraj Kumar could not improve their positions as the Jaipur Pink Panthers did not allow them to execute even a single successful tackle.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava