Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs BLR

Pro Kabaddi League action continued with a Super Sunday at Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex earlier today. Fans witnessed two games, where U Mumba took on Patna Pirates, and Tamil Thalaivas crossed swords with Bengaluru Bulls.

The first game proved to be a lopsided encounter, as the Mumbai-based franchise beat the Pirates by 36-23. Later in the evening, the Thalaivas gave the Bengaluru Bulls a run for their money but lost 40-34.

Now that the two games are in the history books, here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders in the Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal continue to be the top two names on the Most Raid Points list. Bharat is inching closer to them. The Bengaluru Bulls star is currently third on the leaderboard with 143 raid points. Fourteen of those 143 points came against the Tamil Thalaivas earlier in the day.

Thalaivas' raider Narender climbed to the fourth position tonight by scoring nine raid points against the Bulls. He's one point ahead of Maninder Singh, who slipped to fifth position with 133 raid points.

Surender Gill retained the sixth position in the Most Raid Points list of PKL 2022. Rakesh, Sachin, Pardeep Narwal and Meetu Sharma are the other four names in the top ten.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Saurabh Nandal has jumped to second spot with a High 5 against Tamil Thalaivas (Image: PKL)

Saurabh Nandal earned five tackle points for Bengaluru Bulls in their PKL 2022 clash against Tamil Thalaivas. He has overtaken Sunil Kumar to move to second position in the defenders' leaderboard.

Ankush continues to be in the number one position. Nandal is still four tackle points behind him. Jaideep Dahiya and Sagar complete the top five.

