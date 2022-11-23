Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs PAT

The Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates, U Mumba, and Tamil Thalaivas were in action on Tuesday evening in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Thalaivas recorded a comprehensive 34-20 in the first match of the night against U Mumba.

Later in the double-header contest, the Patna Pirates edged the Telugu Titans 36-35. Sagar Rathee and Vishal Bhardwaj registered eight tackle points each yesterday, while Siddharth Desai and Sachin Tanwar scored Super 10s.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 after the game between the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were no changes in the top 6 raiders of the Most Raid Points list. Bharat Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Maninder Singh, Naveen Kumar Goyat, Narender Hoshiyar, and Pardeep Narwal have all retained their positions.

Narender Hoshiyar was in action last night. He could have jumped to third position by scoring 13 raid points, but the Tamil Thalaivas star managed only seven raid points against U Mumba. He continues to be in fifth position, with his total being 169 raid points from 16 matches.

Bharat Hooda, Arjun Deshwal and Maninder Singh will be in action in tonight's matches. Fans should expect some ups and downs on the raiders' leaderboard soon.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh is the new number one defender of PKL 2022 (Image: PKL)

Patna Pirates all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has climbed to the top position in the Most Tackle Points list. The Iranian star earned four tackle points against the Telugu Titans to overtake Ankush Rathee.

Even though Chiyaneh missed the first few matches of PKL 2022 due to visa issues, he now holds the top spot with 57 tackle points in 14 matches. Ankush Rathee, Saurabh Nandal, Sagar Rathee, Sunil Kumar, and Jaideep Dahiya are the other names present in the top 6.

Poll : 0 votes