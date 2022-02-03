Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TEL vs TAM

Pro Kabaddi 2022 Rivalry Week continued in Bengaluru on February 3 with two exciting games. Telugu Titans met the Tamil Thalaivas in a southern derby, while Jaipur Pink Panthers locked horns with Dabang Delhi KC in a battle between two of the northern teams.

The Jaipur-based franchise registered a 36-30 win in the first match of the day. Deepak Hooda's Super 10 ensured that Vijay's 16 points went in vain as Jaipur cruised to a six-point victory.

Later in the night, the Thalaivas crushed the Titans in a one-sided encounter. Sagar, Ajinkya Pawar and Manjeet scored a total of 28 points to guide their team to a 43-25 win.

On that note, we will have a look at the updated raiders and defenders' leaderboards of PKL 8.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

There were no changes in the top 7 of the raiders' leaderboard after tonight's two matches. Arjun Deshwal inched closer to the top 2 by scoring six raid points. His overall tally stands at 175 raid points after 15 matches.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Naveen Kumar could not impress much on his return. The Dabang Delhi KC star failed in his first three raids and was substituted before he could even open his account.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sagar became the first defender to score 60 tackle points in PKL 2022

Sagar Rathee scored nine tackle points against Telugu Titans to take his overall tally to 63 tackle points from 16 matches. His teammate Surjeet Singh has climbed to fifth position by adding two more tackle points to his tally. Singh now has 44 tackle points in PKL 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jaipur Pink Panthers all-rounder Sahul Kumar is now back in the top 7 after scoring three tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee