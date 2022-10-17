Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2022: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs BLR

Pro Kabaddi 2022 action continued on Sunday, October 16, with two marquee clashes taking place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Puneri Paltan locked horns with U Mumba in the first Maharastrian derby of the tournament, while Pardeep Narwal's UP Yoddhas crossed swords with Vikash Khandola's Bengaluru Bulls.

Pune edged U Mumba in a low-scoring thriller, while the Yoddhas blew away the Bulls in the second match of the night. There were multiple changes in the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle points lists after the battles in Bengaluru last night.

Here's a look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders after the UP Yoddhas vs. Bengaluru Bulls match.

Most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Surender Gill has attained the second position in the Most Raid Points list after scoring 14 points against Bengaluru Bulls. The UP Yoddhas star was in seventh position at the start of the game, but moved up to the second spot with 47 raid points from four matches.

Puneri Paltan's Aslam Inamdar has moved up from fifth to third position. Inamdar shone in Pune's victory last night, scoring eight raid points. Gill and Inamdar have pushed Rakesh HS and Arjun Deshwal out of the Top 5.

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar continues to be the number one raider of Pro Kabaddi 2022. He has 53 raid points to his name.

Most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Ashu Singh has returned to the Top 5 of the Most Tackle Points list (Image: PKL)

Two changes happened in the Top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard after yesterday's PKL matches. Ashu Singh has moved up from sixth to fifth position, while Saurabh Nandal has entered the Top 6.

Singh's one tackle point helped him bag the fifth position, whereas Nandal's two tackle points have taken him to sixth position. Girish Ernak continues to be the number one defender.

