Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs PAT match

Pro Kabaddi fans witnessed a high-scoring clash between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium on Tuesday, December 12. Bengal bulldozed Patna by 60-42 to register their third victory of the competition.

Three Bengal Warriors raiders recorded a Super 10 in Bengaluru. Captain Maninder Singh led from the front by scoring 15 raid points, while Shrikant Jadhav and Nitin Kumar scored 12 and 14 points, respectively. Sachin Tanwar recorded a Super 10 for Patna Pirates, but his team ended up losing the game.

Here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Bharat Hooda and Sonu Jaglan continue to be the top two raiders of PKL 10. Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh has jumped to the third position after scoring 15 points against the Patna Pirates. Singh now has 45 raid points in his account after just four matches.

Naveen Kumar and Surender Gill have dropped to the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, because of Maninder's rise. The number one raider Bharat will be in action tomorrow against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Shubham Shinde has tightened his grip over the number one spot (Image: PKL)

Shubham Shinde earned three tackle points against the Patna Pirates. The Bengal Warriors right corner defender now has 18 tackle points to his name after four matches. He continues to be the number one defender of PKL 10.

There were no changes in the Top 5 of the defenders' leaderboard, with Sombir, Sumit, Gurdeep, and Surjeet Singh holding their places. Surjeet will be in action tomorrow when the Bengaluru Bulls take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers. The battle between the Bulls and the Pink Panthers will begin at 9 PM IST.