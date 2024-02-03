Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs TEL match

Two lopsided matches took place in Pro Kabaddi Season 10 earlier tonight at the Thayagaraj Indoor Stadium.

Home team Dabang Delhi KC cruised to a 44-33 win against the Pawan Sehrawat-led Telugu Titans. Before that, the UP Yoddhas defeated U Mumba by 16 points to keep themselves alive in the race to the playoffs. It was a memorable evening for Dabang Delhi KC and UP Yoddhas players in Delhi.

In this article, we will look at the updated leaderboards for raiders and defenders in PKL 10 after the second day of the Delhi leg.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Ashu Malik has dethroned Arjun Deshwal as the top raider of the tournament. Malik continued his terrific form in Delhi and earned 20 points against the Telugu Titans. His match-winning performance helped him take his tally to 205 raid points from 18 matches.

Deshwal is second with 191 raid points from 17 games. Maninder Singh has retained the third spot, while Pawan Sehrawat has moved up to the fourth position, thanks to his nine raid points against Delhi. Pawan now has 151 raid points this season, the same as fifth-placed Guman Singh, who wasn't a part of U Mumba's playing seven for the match against UP Yoddhas earlier tonight.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sumit Sangwan has climbed to the 5th position (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

A solitary change happened in the Top 5 of the Most Tackle Points list. UP Yoddhas' left corner defender Sumit Sangwan has attained the fifth position by scoring seven tackle points against U Mumba.

Sumit now has 58 tackle points in his account after 17 games. Mohammadreza Shadloui, Sagar Rathee, Ankush Rathee and Ankit Jaglan are above him on the leaderboard. Sagar will be in action tomorrow as he will lead the Tamil Thalaivas against the Gujarat Giants.