Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs PAT match

Gujarat Giants (GUJ) suffered a 30-33 defeat at the hands of Patna Pirates (PAT) last night (December 7) in Pro Kabaddi League. Despite a Super 10 from Rakesh and a High 5 from Sombir, the Giants failed to end their home leg on a winning note.

Before the clash between Patna Pirates and Gujarat Giants, fans witnessed a thrilling encounter featuring Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors. The two franchises scored 28 points each in 40 minutes to settle for a draw.

In this article, we will look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists after the Gujarat Giants vs Patna Pirates match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Rakesh has jumped to the second position in the Most Raid Points list after scoring 11 raid points against the Patna Pirates. The Gujarat Giants raider earned eight touch points and three bonus points, but his efforts ended in a losing cause.

Sonu had an off day at work yesterday. The number one raider of PKL 2023 scored only one raid point, taking his overall tally to 33. Arjun Deshwal has returned to the top 3, courtesy of his six raid points against the Bengal Warriors.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sombir has become the new number one defender of PKL 2023. (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Gujarat Giants' corner defender Sombir has attained the number one position in the Most Tackle Points list, thanks to his High 5 against the Patna Pirates. Sombir has earned 13 tackle points from four matches.

Patna Pirates' defenders Ankit and Neeraj Kumar have pushed Fazel Atrachali down to the fifth position. Fazel could not score any tackle points last night, while Ankit and Neeraj earned four points each. Ankit is currently third on the leaderboard, with nine tackle points. Neeraj is right behind him with eight tackle points.