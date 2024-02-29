Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Semifinal 2

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 semifinals are in the history books, with Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan emerging as the two finalists of the tournament.

Pune qualified for their second consecutive PKL final after an emphatic 37-21 win against the Patna Pirates. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers made it to their first-ever summit clash by registering a 31-27 victory against defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second semifinal match.

With only one match to go in PKL 10, here's a look at the list of players with the most raid points and most tackle points this season after the semifinal matches.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Arjun Deshwal was in action last night and he scored 14 raid points for the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Although his efforts were in a losing cause, Deshwal managed to tie Ashu Malik's tally of 276 raid points in the tournament.

Both Deshwal and Malik's campaigns have ended with 276 raid points. As per the official website of PKL, Deshwal is number one right now. It will be interesting to see which player takes the Best Raider of the Season award home.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Mohammadreza Shadloui will win the Best Defender award (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

Puneri Paltan all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui recorded yet another High 5 in the tournament and extended his lead at the top of the defenders' leaderboard. Shadloui now has 97 tackle points from 23 matches. With Pune qualifying for the final, Shadloui will have an opportunity to complete 100 tackle points in PKL 10.

Haryana Steelers' Rahul Sethpal and Mohit Nandal own the fourth and fifth positions with 71 and 70 tackle points, respectively. However, they are unlikely to earn 26 tackle points in a match, which is why Shadloui will take the Best Defender award home again.