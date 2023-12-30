Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2023: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after UP vs DEL match

Two matches took place in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24 earlier tonight at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Home team UP Yoddhas took on former champions Dabang Delhi KC, while season two winners U Mumba locked horns with Parvesh Bhainswal's Telugu Titans.

U Mumba crushed the Titans by 18 points. A solid performance from corner defenders Rinku Sharma and Sombir guided U Mumba to a 52-34 win. Later in the evening, Ashu Malik's Super 10 inspired Dabang Delhi KC to a 35-25 victory over the UP Yoddhas.

In this article, we will look at the updated lists for Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC match.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

UP Yoddhas' raider Surender Gill is the number 1 raider of PKL 10 right now. He earned four raid points against Dabang Delhi KC and took his tally to 86 points from nine matches.

No changes happened in the top 6 of the leaderboard, with Maninder Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, and Bharat Hooda retaining their spots.

Pawan and Naveen's teams were in action earlier today. However, both players were not available for selection due to injuries.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2023

Sumit Sangwan has replaced Krishan Dhull in the Top 3 (Image: Pro Kabaddi)

A couple of changes took place in the top 6 of the defenders' leaderboard. UP Yoddhas' corner defenders Sumit Sangwan and Nitesh Kumar moved up in the Most Tackle Points list.

Sumit earned seven tackle points against Dabang Delhi KC, taking his total to 29 tackle points from nine matches. He owns the third spot on the leaderboard now.

Nitesh Kumar has climbed to the sixth spot after earning one tackle point against Delhi. The UP Yoddhas defender now has 25 tackle points in his account after nine games.

