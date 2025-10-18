Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs JAI

Jaipur Pink Panthers won their second consecutive game in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They defeated the Bengal Warriorz 38-30 on Saturday, October 18. The Panthers retained their seventh position and moved closer to a playoffs berth.

Nitin Kumar Dhankar bagged his second consecutive Super 10. He scored 15 raid points. Deepanshu Khatri scored four tackle points while Aryan Kumar picked up three tackle points. Ali Samadi made a decent contribution with five raid points.

For the Warriorz, skipper Devank Dalal was the top-scorer as usual. However, he failed to bag a Super 10 as his streak of 15 back-to-back Super 10s came to an end. Himanshu Narwal impressed with seven raid points while Vishwas scored four.

That said, let us take a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between the Warriorz and the Panthers.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Alireza Mirzaian scored yet another Super 10. He bagged 13 raid points against Dabang Delhi. The Bengaluru Bulls' star took his tally to 156 raid points. He moved from fifth to fourth position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

Bharat Hooda also continued his impressive run with nine raid points. With a total of 150 raid points so far, he moved from sixth to fifth position. Devank Dalal also added to his tally. The Warriorz skipper scored nine raid points. He continued to remain at the top with 271 raid points.

With 196 raid points from 15 games, Ayan Lohchab held on to his second spot. Similarly, Arjun Deshwal also retained his third position with 189 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Deepank Sankar scored three tackle points against Dabang Delhi. The Bulls' defender took his tally to 49 tackle points and moved to the fourth spot on the defenders' leaderboard.

As a result, Fazel Atrachali dropped from fourth to fifth position on the list. The veteran defender has 49 tackle points so far. Gaurav Khatri retained his third position with 50 tackle points, while Jaideep Dahiya remained second with 54 tackle points.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Kumar retained his top spot with 62 tackle points to his name.

