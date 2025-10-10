Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs MUM

U Mumba crushed Bengal Warriorz 48-29 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Friday, October 10. They retained their fourth position on the points table and are well placed to make the top eight.
Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep bagged Super 10s for U Mumba. Ajit scored 12 raid points while Sandeep picked up 13 raid points. Skipper Sunil Kumar led the charge in the defense with a High 5, scoring seven tackle points.
For the Bengal Warriorz, it was skipper Devank Dalal who did the bulk of the scoring as usual. Devank picked up another Super 10, continuing his unstoppable run this season. Himanshu Narwal, with four raid points, and Manjeet, with three tackle points, were the only other notable performers for them.
That said, let us take a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
The top five players in the list of most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 remained the same. Devank Dalal picked up 14 raid points. He became the first player to breach the 200 raid points mark this season. Devank now has 207 raid points with 12 Super 10s from as many games. He remained at the top of the list.
Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal follows in second position with 153 raid points from 13 matches. Ashu Malik did not feature in Dabang Delhi's clash against Gujarat. Despite missing two games in a row, he retained his third position with 146 raid points.
Ayan Lohchab of the Patna Pirates is fourth with 135 raid points. UP Yoddhas' Bharat Hooda is fifth with 120 raid points.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Fazel Atrachali picked up three tackle points against Gujarat Giants. The Dabang Delhi defender took his tally to 44 tackle points. He moved from third to second position on the defenders' leaderboard.
As a result, Jaideep Dahiya dropped from second to third position. The Haryana Steelers skipper has 42 tackle points. Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri remained fourth with 39 tackle points. UP Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan remained fifth with 38 tackle points.
Tamil Thalaivas Nitesh Kumar is at the top of the list with 51 tackle points from 13 matches.