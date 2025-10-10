Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs MUM

U Mumba crushed Bengal Warriorz 48-29 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Friday, October 10. They retained their fourth position on the points table and are well placed to make the top eight.

Ad

Ajit Chouhan and Sandeep bagged Super 10s for U Mumba. Ajit scored 12 raid points while Sandeep picked up 13 raid points. Skipper Sunil Kumar led the charge in the defense with a High 5, scoring seven tackle points.

For the Bengal Warriorz, it was skipper Devank Dalal who did the bulk of the scoring as usual. Devank picked up another Super 10, continuing his unstoppable run this season. Himanshu Narwal, with four raid points, and Manjeet, with three tackle points, were the only other notable performers for them.

Ad

Trending

That said, let us take a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between Bengal Warriorz and U Mumba.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

The top five players in the list of most raid points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 remained the same. Devank Dalal picked up 14 raid points. He became the first player to breach the 200 raid points mark this season. Devank now has 207 raid points with 12 Super 10s from as many games. He remained at the top of the list.

Ad

Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal follows in second position with 153 raid points from 13 matches. Ashu Malik did not feature in Dabang Delhi's clash against Gujarat. Despite missing two games in a row, he retained his third position with 146 raid points.

Ayan Lohchab of the Patna Pirates is fourth with 135 raid points. UP Yoddhas' Bharat Hooda is fifth with 120 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Fazel Atrachali picked up three tackle points against Gujarat Giants. The Dabang Delhi defender took his tally to 44 tackle points. He moved from third to second position on the defenders' leaderboard.

Ad

As a result, Jaideep Dahiya dropped from second to third position. The Haryana Steelers skipper has 42 tackle points. Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri remained fourth with 39 tackle points. UP Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan remained fifth with 38 tackle points.

Tamil Thalaivas Nitesh Kumar is at the top of the list with 51 tackle points from 13 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More