Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after BEN vs PUN

Puneri Paltan beat Bengal Warriorz 49-44 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Tuesday, September 30. The raiders put on a show from both sides in yet another close contest in the league.

Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite scored Super 10s for Puneri Paltan. Shinde scored 18 raid points while Pankaj picked up 10 raid points. Skipper Aslam Inamdar also scored five raid points.

For the Bengal Warriorz, it was skipper Devank Dalal who put on a fascinating show as usual. He bagged his ninth Super 10 in as many games, showcasing unreal consistency. Himanshu Narwal also scored seven raid points. Unfortunately, it was not enough to take them over the finish line.

On that note, here is a look at the lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the clash between Bengal Warriorz and Puneri Paltan.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengal Warriorz' skipper Devank Dalal ensured to stay heads and shoulders above everyone on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. He scored a massive 25 raid points against Puneri Paltan. This included 20 touch points and five bonus points. Devank remains at the top with 156 raid points.

Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab scored 13 raid points against Telugu Titans. He took his tally to 104 raid points and moved from fifth to fourth position. As a result, Arjun Deshwal, with 94 raid points, dropped from fourth to fifth.

Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik remained second with 121 raid points from nine games. Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar remained third with 109 raid points to his name.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri scored two tackle points against Bengal Warriorz. He now has 32 tackle points and moved from fourth to third position on the defenders' leaderboard.

As a result, Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya slipped from third to fourth. Jaideep has 31 tackle points. Bengal Warriorz' Ashish Malik scored three tackle points and took his tally to 31 tackle points. He retained his fifth position.

Sumit Sangwan, with 33 tackle points, remains at the top. Nitesh Kumar, also with 33 tackle points, is second in the list.

