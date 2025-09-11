Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after DEL vs GUJ

Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik continued his scintillating form in Pro Kabaddi 2025. He picked up another Super 10 against the Gujarat Giants. Delhi won their fifth game on the trot and moved to the top of the standings with a 38-28 victory on Thursday, September 11.

Ad

He found able support from his teammates, who put in vital performances. Ajinkya Pawar picked up five raid points. Sandeep and Saurabh Nandal bagged three tackle points each, while Fazel Atrachali scored a High 5. It was an all-round display from Dabang Delhi, who have been in stellar form this season.

Parteek Dahiya scored nine raid points while Rakesh bagged seven raid points for Gujarat. However, their defenders let them down. Himanshu and Mohammadreza Shadloui, with two tackle points each, were the only notable performers.

Ad

Trending

Post the Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Giants, let us take a look at the updated lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi's star raider Ashu Malik moved a spot up from second to first position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard. He scored 14 raid points against Gujarat, including 12 touch points and two bonus points. Ashu now has 75 raid points from five matches.

Ad

Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab had a magnificent outing against U Mumba. He scored 21 raid points with 15 touch points and six bonus points. Ayan moved from sixth to the second position with a total of 67 raid points from five games.

With their rise, Bengal Warriorz' Devank Dalal slipped from first to third position. Devank has 63 raid points from four matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar also dropped a spot from third to fourth. He has 55 raid points from four outings. Puneri Paltan's Aditya Shinde slipped from fourth to fifth with 48 raid points from six matches.

Ad

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gaurav Khatri is at the top of the list (Image via PKL)

Dabang Delhi's Fazel Atrachali broke into the top five of the defenders' leaderboard with his High 5 against Gujarat. He picked up five tackle points and is placed third with 15 tackle points from five matches.

Ad

With his rise, Puneri Paltan's Gurdeep dropped from third to fourth with 15 tackle points from six games. With 15 tackle points from four matches, UP Yoddhas' Sumit Sangwan slipped from fourth to fifth position.

Gaurav Khatri retained his top position on the defenders' leaderboard with 19 tackle points. Lokesh Jaisaram Ghosliya also retained his second spot with 15 tackle points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More