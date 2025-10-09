Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after GUJ vs UP

Gujarat Giants beat UP Yoddhas 41-39 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Thursday, October 9. They moved to the ninth position and kept their qualification hopes alive.

Gujarat skipper Rakesh Sungroya delivered a stunning performance. He led from the front with 20 raid points. With this, he also touched the 100-raid point mark this season. Lucky Sharma (four tackle points), Ankit Dahiya (three tackle points), and Mohammadreza Shadloui (two tackle points) made key contributions as well.

For the Yoddhas, Guman Singh impressed with 14 raid points. Bhavani Rajput scored six raid points, while Gagan Gowda scored four raid points. Hitesh picked up a High 5 with five tackle points in the defense.

On that note, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between Gujarat Giants and UP Yoddhas.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

There were no changes to the top five as far as the most raid points are concerned in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal bagged another Super 10, scoring 12 raid points against Dabang Delhi. He took his tally to 193 raid points and remained at the top of the list.

Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal is second with 153 raid points from 13 matches. Although Ashu Malik was rested for the game against Bengal, he remained third with 146 raid points from 12 matches.

Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab is fourth with 135 raid points from 11 games. At number five is Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda with 120 raid points from 13 outings.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

UP Yoddhas skipper Sumit Sangwan picked up three tackle points against Gujarat. He took his tally to 38 tackle points and retained his fifth position on the defenders' leaderboard.

Fazel Atrachali bagged three tackle points against Bengal. He now has 41 tackle points. Fazel moved from fourth to third position on the list. As a result, Gaurav Khatri slipped from third to fourth position. He has 39 tackle points to his name.

Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya remained second with 42 tackle points. At the top is Tamil Thalaivas' Nitesh Kumar with 51 tackle points.

