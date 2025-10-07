Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs DEL

Dabang Delhi continued their dominant run in Pro Kabaddi 2025 with their fifth consecutive win. They beat Haryana Steelers 9-3 in the tie-breaker to secure a thrilling victory and remain at the top of the table.

Ajinkya Pawar scored eight raid points while Neeraj Narwal chipped in with six raid points. Saurabh Nandal led the defense with a brilliant High 5, picking up six tackle points. Veteran Fazel Atrachali also made a key contribution with important tackle points and a Super Raid in the tie-breaker.

Shivam Patare scored a Super 10 for the Haryana Steelers. He picked up 10 raid points. Ashish Narwal bagged six raid points while Neeraj scored four tackle points. However, the Steelers failed to hold their nerves in the tie-breaker and ended up on the losing side.

That said, here is a list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the game between Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik could score only four raid points against Haryaba due to injury. He added to his tally and now has 146 raid points. However, he slipped from second to third position in the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal put up a stunning effort against Patna Pirates. He scored 26 raid points and took his tally to 153 raid points overall. Arjun moved from third to second position in the list.

Ayan Lohchab and Gagan Gowda retained their positions. Ayan is fourth with 135 raid points. He added to his tally by picking up 16 raid points against the Thalaivas. UP Yoddhas' Gagan Gowda is fifth with 11 raid points. Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal continues to remain at the top with 181 raid points.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Fazel Atrachali moved to second position (Image Credits: PKL)

Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali moved from fifth to third position on the defenders' leaderboard. He scored four tackle points against Haryana and took his tally to 38 tackle points.

In the same game, Haryana captain Jaideep Dahiya scored two tackle points. He moved from third to second with 39 tackle points. As a result, Gaurav Khatri dropped from second to fourth position with 38 tackle points. Sumit Sangwan slipped from fourth to fifth with 35 tackle points.

Thalaivas' Nitesh Kumar picked up five tackle points against Patna Pirates. With 51 tackle points, Nitesh retained his top spot in the defenders' leaderboard.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More