Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after HAR vs PAT

Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates 43-32 in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Wednesday, September 17. Shivam Patare once again delivered with a stunning performance. He bagged another Super 10, scoring 13 points, including 11 touch and two bonus points.

Vinay scored six raid points while Haryana's defenders were on the money. They were led by their skipper Jaideep, who scored a High 5 with five tackle points. Hardeep, with five tackle points, and Rahul, with four tackle points, supported him well on the mat.

For the Patna Pirates, Ayan Lohchab bagged seven raid points while Maninder Singh scored four raid points. Navdeep (four tackle points) and Ankit (three tackle points) made vital contributions. However, the three-time champions fell short as these efforts were not enough to help them secure a win.

On that note, here is a look at the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the match between Haryana and Patna.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

With seven raid points against Haryana, Ayan Lohchab continued to bag points. Ayan has been performing well despite his team's poor form. He moved two spots up from sixth to fourth on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' charts. Ayan now has 73 raid points from six games.

As a result of his rise, Bengaluru Bulls' star Iranian raider Alireza Mirzaian dropped from fourth to fifth. He has a total of 70 raid points from eight outings so far. Meanwhile, Ashu Malik added to his tally with two raid points against the Telugu Titans. The Dabang Delhi skipper has 77 raid points from six matches, holding on to his second spot.

Devank Dalal, with 93 raid points from six games, remained at the top of the list. Nitin Kumar Dhankar, with 74 raid points from six matches, remained third.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

With a High 5 against the Telugu Titans, veteran defender Fazel Atrachali broke into the top five on the Pro Kabaddi 2205 defenders' leaderboard. The Iranian star has 20 tackle points from six games and is placed second.

Gaurav Khatri, with 26 tackle points from seven matches, remained at the top. With 20 points from six matches, Sumit Sangwan remained in third position. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Bulls duo of Deepak Sankar and skipper Yogesh Dahiya also retained their spots.

Deepak remained fourth with 20 tackle points, while Yogesh remained fifth with 19.

