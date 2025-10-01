Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs TAM

U Mumga registered an 18-point victory over the Tamil Thalaivas in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Wednesday, October 01. They defeated them 42-24 in a dominating win.

Ad

Sandeep was the star raider for U Mumba with a Super 10. He picked up 12 raid points. However, it was their defense that fired together and stole the show. Captain Sunil Kumar led from the front with a magnificent High 5, scoring six tackle points. Lokesh Ghosilya also picked up a High 5 with five tackle points. Rinku chipped in with three tackle points.

Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal had a quiet night. However, Rohit Beniwal impressed with seven raid points. Nitesh Kumar continued his solid run in the defense with another High 5, while Suresh Jadhav contributed with three tackle points.

Ad

Trending

That said, here is a look at the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points after the Pro Kaabaddi 2025 clash between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

There were no chances in the top five as far as the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard is concerned. Devank Dalal, captain of the Bengal Warriorz, is at the top with 156 raid points from nine outings.

Ad

Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik follows him in second position with 121 raid points from nine games. Nitin Kumar Dhankar of the Jaipur Pink Panthers is third with 109 raid points. Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab is fourth with 104 raid points.

Arjun Deshwal added to his tally with two raid points against U Mumba. He now has 96 raid points. However, he remained fifth in the list.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Nitesh Kumar scored five tackle points against U Mumba. The Tamil Thalaivas' defender moved from second to the top of the defenders' leaderboard. He now has 38 tackle points.

Ad

As a result, UP Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan slipped from first to second with 33 tackle points. Haryana Steelers' captain Jaideep Dahiya scored one tackle point against Jaipur Pink Panthers. He now has 32 tackle points and moved from fourth to third.

Gaurav Khatri, with 32 tackle points, dropped from third to fourth. Ashish Malik remained fifth with 31 tackle points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More