Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after MUM vs UP

UP Yoddhas trashed U Mumba 40-24 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 clash on Monday, October 13. It was a massive win for them after they had suffered five consecutive defeats previously.
Guman Singh was the star of the show with a Super 10. He picked up 12 raid points. UP's defense came alive as a unit. Mahender Singh and Hitesh picked up four tackle points each. Ashu Singh bagged three tackle points while skipper Sumit Sangwan scored two tackle points.
For U Mumba, Sandeep was the best performer with seven raid points. Ajit Chouhan picked up four raid points. U Mumba's defense did a decent job. Parvesh Bhainswal (three tackle points) and Sunil Kumar, Rinku, and Vijay Kumar (two tackle points each) were among the tackle points.
On that note, here is a list of the Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the match between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab scored 15 raid points against Haryana Steelers. He took his tally to 150 raid points from 12 games. Ayan moved to the third position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.
Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik dropped from third to fourth position with 146 raid points. Alireza Mirzaian of the Bengaluru Bulls retained his fifth position. He has 126 raid points from 14 matches. Tamil Thalaivas' skipper Arjun Deshwal remained second with 159 raid points.
Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal continues to remain at the top of the list. He has 220 raid points from 13 matches so far.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Haryana Steelers skipper Jaideep Dahiya led from the front against the Pirates. He bagged six tackle points. With 48 tackle points, he moved to the second position on the defenders' leaderboard.
Dabang Delhi's Saurabh Nandal is third with 45 tackle points from 15 games. Bengaluru Bulls' Deepak Sankar is fourth with 45 tackle points from 13 matches. Veteran defender Fazel Atrachali is fifth with 44 tackle points from 15 games.
Tamil Thalaivas' Nitesh Kumar continues to hold his top spot. He has 53 tackle points from 14 outings.