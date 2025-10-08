Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs MUM

Puneri Paltan registered a 37-27 win over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Wednesday, October 8. They remained in second position on the table and continued their impressive run.

Ad

Aditya Shinde delivered another vital performance for Puneri Paltan. He scored 12 raid points and crossed 100 raid points this season. Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar chipped in with four raid points each. Dadaso Pujari was their top defender with three tackle points.

For U Mumba, Ajit Chouhan scored a Super 10. He picked up 10 raid points. Sandeep Kumar scored seven raid points. Their defense let them down with a poor display, which also cost them the game eventually.

Ad

Trending

On that note, let us take a look at the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the clash between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans' raider Bharat Hooda put in a stellar performance in the earlier game of the day against Haryana Steelers. He scored 16 raid points. With a total of 120 raid points from 13 matches, he replaced Gagan Gowda in the fifth position.

Ad

The remaining players retained their respective positions in the top five. Devank Dalal is at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard with 181 raid points. Arjun Deshwal is second with 153 raid points from 13 matches.

Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik is third with 146 raid points from 12 games. Patna Pirates' raider Ayan Lohchab retained his fourth position with 135 raid points from 11 matches.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri scored one tackle point against U Mumba. He took his tally to 39 tackle points from 13 matches. Gaurav moved from fourth to third position on the defenders' leaderboard.

Ad

As a result, veteran Dabang Delhi defender Fazel Atrachali dropped from third to fourth position. He has 38 tackle points from 12 matches. Earlier, Haryana skipper Jaideep Dahiya scored three tackle points. He retained his second position with 42 tackle points.

Sumit Sangwan remained fifth with 35 tackle points. Meanwhile, Nitesh Kumar continues to remain at the top with 52 tackle points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More