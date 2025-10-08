Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after PUN vs MUM

Puneri Paltan registered a 37-27 win over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Wednesday, October 8. They remained in second position on the table and continued their impressive run.
Aditya Shinde delivered another vital performance for Puneri Paltan. He scored 12 raid points and crossed 100 raid points this season. Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar chipped in with four raid points each. Dadaso Pujari was their top defender with three tackle points.
For U Mumba, Ajit Chouhan scored a Super 10. He picked up 10 raid points. Sandeep Kumar scored seven raid points. Their defense let them down with a poor display, which also cost them the game eventually.
On that note, let us take a look at the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the clash between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Telugu Titans' raider Bharat Hooda put in a stellar performance in the earlier game of the day against Haryana Steelers. He scored 16 raid points. With a total of 120 raid points from 13 matches, he replaced Gagan Gowda in the fifth position.
The remaining players retained their respective positions in the top five. Devank Dalal is at the top of the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard with 181 raid points. Arjun Deshwal is second with 153 raid points from 13 matches.
Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik is third with 146 raid points from 12 games. Patna Pirates' raider Ayan Lohchab retained his fourth position with 135 raid points from 11 matches.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri scored one tackle point against U Mumba. He took his tally to 39 tackle points from 13 matches. Gaurav moved from fourth to third position on the defenders' leaderboard.
As a result, veteran Dabang Delhi defender Fazel Atrachali dropped from third to fourth position. He has 38 tackle points from 12 matches. Earlier, Haryana skipper Jaideep Dahiya scored three tackle points. He retained his second position with 42 tackle points.
Sumit Sangwan remained fifth with 35 tackle points. Meanwhile, Nitesh Kumar continues to remain at the top with 52 tackle points.