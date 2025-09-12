Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs BEN

Bengal Warriorz' skipper Devank Dalal continued his fantastic display during Pro Kabaddi 2025 despite his team's overall poor performance. He scored yet another Super 10 in their clash against the Tamil Thalaivas. However, they lost the game 36-46 on Friday, September 12.

There was not much support from his other teammates as they lost their fourth consecutive game. They continue to languish at the bottom of the points table. Meanwhile, Arjun Deshwal put up a stellar display for the Tamil Thalaivas. The star raider bagged 17 raid points. He was well supported by Narender Kandola, who picked up seven points in the game.

The Thalaivas' defense also stood tall against the Warriorz. Ronak (four tackle points), Aashish, and Himanshu (three tackle points each) combined in an all-round effort that helped them bounce back after successive defeats.

After the Pro Kabaddi 2025 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriorz, let us take a look at the updated lists of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Devank Dalal, with his staggering performance against the Thalaivas, reclaimed his top spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' charts. He moved two spots up from third to first with 76 raid points from five matches. Against the Thalaivas, he scored 13 raid points.

With his rise, Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik dropped from the top spot. He slipped from first to second with 75 raid points from five matches. This resulted in Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab also slipping a spot from second to third on the list. Ayan has 67 raid points from five outings.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar retained his fourth position on the list with 63 raid points. In their game against the Bengaluru Bulls, Nitin scored eight raid points. Bulls' all-rounder Alireza Mirzaian moved a spot up from sixth to fifth. He scored eight raid points against Jaipur and took his tally to 49 raid points from six games.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gaurav Khatri is at the top of the list (Image via PKL)

Bengaluru Bulls defender Deepak Sankar made it to the top five of the defenders' leaderboard with a High 5 against Jaipur. He now has 17 tackle points from five matches and is placed second.

U Mumba's Lokesh Jaisaram Ghosliya retained his third spot on the list with 15 tackle points from six matches. Dabang Delhi's Fazel Atrachali and Puneri Paltan's Gurdeep also retained their spots. Fazel is fourth and Gurdeep is fifth with 15 tackle points each.

Puneri Paltan's Gaurav Khatri retained his stop spot. He has 19 tackle points from six outings so far.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More