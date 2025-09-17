Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs BEN

Tamil Thalaivas defeated the Bengaluru Bulls 35-29 in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 fixture on Tuesday, September 16. They were led by their skipper Arjun Deshwal, who scored yet another Super 10. He picked up 13 raid points. This included 11 touch points and two bonus points.
The Thalaivas' defense backed their skipper up with an all-around display. Ronak bagged four tackle points while Nitesh Kumar (three) and Suresh Jadhav (two) also chipped in.
For the Bengaluru Bulls, it was their Iranian star Alireza Mirzaian who once again delivered. He has been in impressive form and has performed consistently. Alireza scored another Super 10. Ganesha Hanamantagol and Ahmad Reza scored four raid points each while skipper Yogesh Dahiya picked up three tackle points. However, it was not enough to take the Bulls over the line.
That said, let us take a look at the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the clash between the Thalaivas and the Bulls.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Alireza Mirzaian continued his exceptional run this season for the Bulls. He scored 10 raid points against the Thalaivas, which included nine touch points and a bonus point. He jumped three spots from seventh to fourth on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' charts. Alireza now has a total of 70 raid points from eight games.
As a result, Gagan Raju Gowda of the UP Yoddhas dropped from fourth to fifth. Gagan picked up seven raid points against the Bengal Warriorz and took his tally to 69 raid points.
Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz' Devank Dalal, Dabang Delhi's Ashu Malik, and Jaipur Pink Panthers' Nitin Kumar Dhankar retained their top three spots in the list. Devank scored 17 raid points against the Yoddhas and took his tally to 93 raid points from six games to stay at the top. Ashu Malik has 75 raid points and is second, while Nitin with 74 raid points is third.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Bengaluru Bulls skipper Yogesh Dahiya jumped four spots from eighth to fourth with his three tackle points against the Thalaivas. He now has 19 tackle points from eight games.
His teammate Deepak Sankar picked up one tackle point and took his tally to 20 tackle points, retaining his third spot. Gaurav Khatri of the Puneri Paltan retained his top spot with 26 tackle points from seven games, while UP Yoddhas' Sumit Sangwan, with 20 tackle points from six matches, also retained his second spot.
With 17 tackle points from seven outings, Puneri Paltan's Gurdeep also retained his fifth spot in the defender's leaderboard.