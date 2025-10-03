Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2025: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after TAM vs HAR

Tamil Thalaivas made a terrific comeback with a big win over the Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi 2025 match on Friday, October 03. They registered a 45-33 victory to bounce back from their previous defeat.
Skipper Arjun Deshwal dominated proceedings with a massive Super 10. Nitesh Kumar continued his top form in the defense. Aashish also scored four tackle points.
For the Haryan Steelers, Vishal Tate impressed with a Super 10. He picked up nine touch points and a bonus point. Captain Jaideep Dahiya performed well too with yet another High 5. Shivam Patare, with five raid points, was the other notable contributor for the defending champions.
That said, here is the list of Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025 after the clash between Tanil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers.
Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Arjun Deshwal stole the show with his magnificent display. The star raider bagged 22 raid points. He took his tally to 118 raid points from 11 matches. Arjun moved from fifth to third position on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.
Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik also picked up yet another Super 10, scoring 13 raid points against the UP Yoddhas. He remained second but added to his tally. Ashu now has 134 raid points. With Arjun's rise, Nitin Kumar Dhankar slipped from third to fourth with 109 raid points. Patna Pirates' Ayan Lohchab also dropped from fourth to fifth with 104 raid points.
Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal remained firm at the top with 156 raid points from nine games.
Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2025
Nitesh Kumar scored four tackle points against the Haryana Steelers. The Thalaivas' defender continued his excellent form. He added to his tally and retained his top spot on the defenders' charts with 42 tackle points.
Harayana skipper Jaideep scored five tackle points in the same game. He now has 37 tackle points. Jaideep moved from fourth to second in the list. Harayana's Rahul Sethpal picked up a tackle point as well. He now has 32 tackle points and is fifth.
Gaurav Khatri, with 36 tackle points, dropped from second to third. UP Yoddhas' skipper Sumit Sangwan slipped from third to fourth with 33 tackle points.