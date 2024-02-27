Pro Kabaddi: Which teams have finished at the bottom of the points table the most times?

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi season 10 is in the history books. Puneri Paltan, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Giants, Haryana Steelers, and Patna Pirates emerged as the top six teams of the season.

The team that finished at the bottom of the points table this season was Telugu Titans. They played 22 matches and earned only 21 points. Despite having Pawan Sehrawat in their ranks, the Titans managed only a couple of wins in the entire season and ended with 19 defeats and one draw.

This was the third time the Telugu Titans finished last in the PKL standings, taking the wooden spoon home for the third consecutive season.

The Telugu Titans now jointly own the record for finishing last in the standings for the most number of times in Pro Kabaddi history. The Titans have done it thrice just like the Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans own an unwanted Pro Kabaddi record

Telugu Titans finished 12th in the points table of seasons 8,9 and 10. They earned 27 points in season 8, 15 points in season 9, and 21 points in season 10. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas finished last in the standings during seasons 5, 6, and 7.

The Thalaivas made their PKL debut in season 5. At that time, the tournament followed a zone format. The Thalaivas finished at the bottom of the Zone B standings in seasons 5 and 6 with 46 and 42 points, respectively. In season seven, the Thalaivas finished 12th with 37 points from 22 matches.

It will be interesting to see if the record of Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will ever be broken. Both teams will aim to avoid finishing last for the fourth time in season 11.

