PUN vs BLR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 33

Puneri Paltan lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the 33rd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Wednesday, December 20, in Pune.

With four wins and just a solitary defeat from five games, Puneri Paltan sit right at the top of the table. They have won their last two matches and are in good form as well.

On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls are placed eighth at the moment. They have only managed to win two out of their six matches with four losses. However, they have also won their last two matches.

As both sides look to build on their winning run, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and BLR in PKL:

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head record in PKL

Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls have played 16 Pro Kabaddi matches against each other so far. The Paltan have managed to beat Bengaluru nine times in these 16 matches.

However, the Bulls have also emerged victorious seven times against Puneri Paltan. The home team will look to consolidate their top spot. Meanwhile, the Bulls have picked up momentum and need to carry forward the same after a disastrous start.

Matches Played - 16

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 9

Matches won by Bengaluru Bulls - 7

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have two victories over the Bengaluru Bulls in the last three Pro Kabaddi matches played between both sides.

Their most recent clash last season ended in a tight win for the Paltan. Neeraj Narwal scored 10 points for the Bulls. However, Mohit Goyat (9 points), Akash Shinde (7 points), and Aslam Inamdar (6 points), eventually guided the Paltan home.

In their other match last season, the Bulls pulled off a close victory. Bharat picked up 12 points while Vikash Kandola picked up 11 points for the Bulls.

Interestingly, their last meeting in season 8 was also a close game, which Pune won in the end. Mohit Goyat was the top scorer for the Paltan with 13 points in the match.

Here's a summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (35) beat BLR (33) by 2 points, November 20, 2022. BLR (41) beat PUN (39) by 2 points, October 09, 2022. PUN (37) beat BLR (35) by 2 points, January 22, 2022.