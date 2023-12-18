PUN vs DEL: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 30

The 30th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match will see Puneri Paltan face Dabang Delhi on Monday, December 18, in Pune.

With three wins and a defeat from four matches, Puneri Paltan have started their PKL 10 season on a positive note. They beat the Bengal Warriors by a massive margin of 30 points in their previous fixture.

Former PKL champions Dabang Delhi haven't been consistent so far. They have registered two wins and as many losses. However, they secured a win in their last encounter against Telugu Titans.

Both teams will aim to build on their confidence with a win here. Let's look at the head-to-head record between PUN and DEL in PKL:

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi have faced off 20 times in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Paltan lead the head-to-head record. They have beaten Delhi 11 times out of these 20 meetings.

Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have managed to get the better of Puneri Paltan on eight occasions. One match between the teams ended in a tie.

Puneri Paltan will want to build on their lead while Dabang Delhi will look to close the gap.

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 11

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 8

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan have been the dominant force in this match-up in recent seasons, they have won their last three encounters against Dabang Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Most recently, they beat Dabang Delhi 47-44 in their last meeting in season 9 in December 2022. Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik scored 16 and 9 points, respectively, for Delhi. However, Akash Shinde bagged 16 points and Pankaj Mohite scored 11 points to guide the Paltan to a victory.

In their first meeting last season in November 2022, Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat scored 13 points each, which helped Puneri Paltan cross the line despite Naveen scoring 16 points for Delhi.

Puneri Paltan decimated Dabang Delhi with a big win in their last meeting during season 8. Mohit Goyat picked up 10 points while Aslam Inamdar picked up 8.

Here's a summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (47) beat DEL (44) by 3 points, December 03, 2022. PUN (43) beat DEL (38) by 5 points, November 01, 2022. PUN (42) beat DEL (25) by 17 points, January 24, 2022.