PUN vs HAR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 24

Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will lock horns in the 24th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Friday, December 15, in Pune.

Puneri Paltan have made a bright start to their PKL 10 campaign. They have won both their matches so far. Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers have two wins and a defeat from three matches. Both teams have been unbeaten in their last two matches.

Puneri Paltan missed out on the title last season and will aim to go the extra mile this time around. Haryana Steelers are also in search of their maiden PKL trophy.

Ahead of an enthralling clash between the two in-form teams, here's a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and HAR in PKL.

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers head-to-head record in PKL

Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers have faced each other 12 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The Paltan lead the head-to-head record against the Steelers. They have managed to win seven matches in this face-off.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers are on the back foot, having won only four matches. Both teams have played out a tied match as well.

Puneri Paltan will take confidence looking at this record entering their home leg. Haryana Steelers will have their task cut out against the home team.

Matches Played - 12

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 7

Matches won by Haryana Steelers - 4

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi matches

Puneri Paltan are unbeaten against Haryana Steelers in their last three Pro Kabaddi meetings.

Their most recent clash in season 9 ended up in a convincing win for Puneri Paltan. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat led the charge with 10 points each for Pune.

Their other meeting last season was a tied encounter. Manjeet and Meetu Sharma picked up eight points each for Haryana while Mohit Goyat was impressive for Pune with 11 points.

When they last met in season 8, Pune inflicted another dominating win over Haryana. Mohit was once again the star of the show with 12 points. The Steelers will be keen to bag a win here.

Here's a summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (41) beat HAR (28) by 13 points, November 18, 2022. HAR (27) tied PUN (27), October 28, 2022. PUN (45) beat HAR (27) by 18 points, February 11, 2022.