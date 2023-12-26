PUN vs PAT head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 42

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 Match No.42 will see Puneri Paltan take on the Patna Pirates on Tuesday, December 26 in Chennai.

Puneri Paltan are in great form this season, having won five out of their six matches so far. They are in a comfortable position at the moment. Having won their last two games, Paltan will be confident coming into this clash.

On the other hand, three-time champions Patna Pirates have struggled for consistency. They have three wins and as many defeats under their belt. Moreover, they have lost their last three games and are under pressure.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between PUN and PAT in PKL ahead of a crucial encounter.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have played each other 19 times in the history of the Pro Kabaddi League. Patna Pirates have dominated their opponents in this battle, emerging victorious 13 times out of these 19 games.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan have managed to beat the Pirates only three times. They are trailing by a considerable margin as far as the head-to-head record goes. There have been three tied matches as well.

Matches Played - 19

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 3

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 13

Matches with No Result - 3

Last 3 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi League matches between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have been evenly contested. Both teams have won a game each with one match ending in a tied result.

Their most recent meeting last season went in favor of Pune. Akash Shinde unleashed himself, scoring 13 points, while Mohammad Nabibakhsh picked up nine points to compliment him.

Their other match in season nine resulted in a tie. Sachin (8 points) and Rohit Gulia (6 points) were the major contributors for the Pirates. Aslam Inamdar (7 points) and Mohit Goyat (8 points), scored the most for Pune.

In their last meeting during season 8, the Pirates clinched a thumping win over Pune. Guman Singh showed the way with 13 points for Patna.

Here's a short summary of the last three Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

PUN (44) beat PAT (30) by 14 points, December 5, 2022. PAT (34) tied PUN (34), October 8, 2022. PAT (43) beat PUN (26) by 17 points, February 19, 2022.